Former DIG’s wife arrested, released on bail in financial fraud case

September 08, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bindu Lekha, wife of former Deputy Inspector General of Police S. Surendran, was arrested and released on bail by the Crime Branch (CB) probing the financial fraud case against the self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal on Friday.

She was arraigned as an accused along with her husband in the case. Mr. Surendran was also arrested and released on bail in the case.

Bindu appeared at the CB office in Kalamassery around 1.30 p.m. She was grilled till around 4.30 p.m. reportedly in connection with the financial transactions with Monson.

Santhosh, a sculptor, another accused in the case, was also supposed to appear before the CB but did not turn up. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran and Inspector General G. Lakshman had also been arrested and released on bail in the case.

