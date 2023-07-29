HamberMenu
Former DIG S. Surendran arrested, released on bail

July 29, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Deputy Inspector General S. Surendran was interrogated and his arrest recorded by the Crime Branch probing the financial fraud case against self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal on Saturday. He was later let off on bail.

He was summoned by the Crime Branch and the recording of his statement lasted till the evening before his arrest was recorded.

The investigation agency had earlier recorded the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran after questioning him for over seven hours in the last week of June.  Inspector General G. Lakshmanwas also arrayed as an accused in the case.

