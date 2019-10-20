Former DGP Rajeevan dead

Former DGP V.R. Rajeevan died at his residence at Edachira, near Kakkanad, on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment for prolonged illness.
He retired as Commandant General, Home Guard, Civil Defense and Fire Service, in 2010.
A 1977 batch IPS officer, he joined service as ASP Pallakkad and he served in many capacities including as commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram city and Kozhikode, IGP South Zone, Excise Commissioner, ADGP South Zone and ADGP Admin.
He is survived by wife and two children. The funeral will be held on Monday.
