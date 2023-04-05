Former CPI(M) associates accuse police of falsely implicating them to settle political scores

April 05, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Former Communist Party of India (Marxist) associates Akash Thillankeri and Jijo Thillankeri, who have been detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), have accused the police of falsely implicating them in cases to settle political scores.

They raised the allegations before the KAAPA advisory board, which reviewed their provisional detention order, on Wednesday.

The youths, who have a few criminal cases booked against them, had come out against the CPI(M) through social media. Akash, an accused in two murder cases, recently claimed that he committed a few offences at the instance of some local CPI(M) leaders. He had been expelled from the party a few years ago following his alleged involvement in the murder of Youth Congress leader S.P. Shuhaib.

Akash stated that he quit active politics following differences of opinion with local leaders of the party and remained as its political sympathiser. The two, who appeared online before the board, stated that they had not indulged in any offences during the past few years. Both the detenues stated that they got married and were leading peaceful family life. The two said their political rivals falsely named them in criminal cases when they were active in politics.

N.R. Shanavas, their counsel, argued for their release as he felt that the detention was illegal and the authorities failed to comply with the statutory provisions of the Act..

However, police officers and Kannur district law officer argued for continuing the detention. They informed the board that Akash was arraigned as an accused in 11 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder cases. Their release would upset peace and tranquillity in the district and pose threat to life and property of people.

The board would submit its recommendation to the government soon.