Former cop arrested on charge of attacking police officer in Kochi

October 13, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

A retired police officer, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, stabbed an assistant sub inspector of Eloor police station, leaving him with an injury on the arm that needed a minor surgery.

The accused, Paul Francis, 63, of Manjummel, who had retired from the Crime Branch, was eventually overpowered and arrested. He was booked for attempt to murder.

The injured police officer, Sunil Kumar, was part of a three-member team that had gone to the house of the accused following a distress call received from his daughter. Sub inspector Jayakrishnan and senior civil police officer Anirudhan were the other two officers in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter reportedly complained that Francis was creating a ruckus at the house and was attacking her. Following this, the police team reached the house around 1.45 p.m. Francis answered the door reportedly brandishing a knife and hacked Mr. Kumar. The other two officers pulled him out of the way to avoid further attack and rushed him to the hospital. The officer was diagnosed with a ruptured vein on his left arm, for which he had to undergo surgery later in the day.

Shortly after the incident, more police personnel reached the house. Francis allegedly attacked two more officers during the course of the attempt to take him into custody. They were left with minor injuries in the alleged attack using a stick.

Francis was eventually overpowered and taken into custody. He was taken to the Aluva Taluk Hospital for medical examination. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The police quoting neighbours said Francis used to turn violent and attack his family members frequently. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.