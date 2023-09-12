HamberMenu
Former Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala joins electoral politics in Rajasthan

September 12, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Teeka Ram Meena, former Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, who oversaw the conduct of a few elections in the State, has taken a plunge into electoral politics in Rajasthan, his home-State.

Mr. Meena, former Additional Chief Secretary, joined the Congress party in Delhi last week. He was appointed the co-convenor of the Manifesto Committee of the party in the State, which will go to polls in December. The committee is headed by veteran Congress leader C. P. Joshi.

The former bureaucrat, who had long innings in the State in various capacities, including that of the State Agricultural Production Commissioner, had brought out the Malayalam version of his autobiography, Tholkilla Njan, last year.

The book had created a stir in the political circles with P. Sasi, the political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, serving him a legal notice for the alleged slanderous references against him.

