Kochi

Former chief editor of church publication Sathyadeepam dies

Fr. Cherian Nerevettil, the former chief editor of Sathyadeepam, the mouthpiece of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, who was under treatement following a major accident died at a private hospital in Kochi on Thursday. He was 49.

Admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital for serious head injuries, he had a cardiac arrest on Wednesday that further deteriorated his condition leading to his eventual death. The death was recorded at 2 p.m.

He was the vicar of St. Ganna Church at Maradu under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He met with an accident at Maradu on the evening of May 13 when a two-wheeler rider knocked him down. He had undergone a major surgery on the same day evening and was put on ventilator.

The ventilator was removed when his condition improved. He had earlier received accolades for donating a kidney.

He had recieved the priesthood from Bishop Mar Jacob Manathottathil on January 1, 1997. He had also served as the chaplain of the Jesus Youth International Council.

The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil had visited him at the hospital on Wednesday.

