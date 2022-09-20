Kochi

Former Aluva MLA K. Muhamadali passes away

K. Muhamadali (76), former Aluva MLA, died in Kochi, on September 20. He was undergoing medical treatment for Kidney-related ailments.

He was one of the longest serving legislators from the district who represented the Aluva Constituency in the State Assembly for six straight terms from 1980.

At the organisational level, he had served as a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the All India Congress Committee.

The veteran Congress leader had identified himself with the ‘A’ faction in the party. During the past few years, Muhamadali had distanced himself from the party. He will be laid to rest later.


