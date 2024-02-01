Former Alathur SI tenders apology for using abusive language

February 01, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Police officer Raneesh V.R. who appeared before the Kerala High Court on Thursday tendered unconditional apology for abusing a lawyer by using words prohibited by the court as well as a circular issued by the State Police Chief.

The officer was a sub-inspector (SI) of Alathur police station in Palakkad and had used abusive language against a lawyer when he arrived at the station on behalf of his client.

Counsel for the police inspector made the submission before Justice Devan Ramachandran when a contempt of court petition for using abusive language against the lawyer came up for hearing. In the wake of the incident, Mr. Raneesh has been transferred to the office of the Palakkad district police superintendent.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who appeared online before the court, submitted that soft skills and in-service training on how to behave towards the public were given to police officers. However, sometimes due to stress or provocation, the police officers resorted to such acts. He submitted that action was being taken against police officers if any such deviant behaviour from their part were noticed.

Besides, constant endeavour was being made to see that the police officers did not behave badly towards the public. In fact, the SI concerned had been warned and he would ask the district police chief to take appropriate action against the SI for violating the circular and High court order, submitted the police chief.

The judge pointed out that everybody was working under stress and it did not give a police officer the licence to use abusive language against a citizen. The court was also aware of the stature of the State police but it would be empty words if such a behaviour continued to happen among the police. It may be that a few officers were guilty of such violations, but the stigma would be cast upon the entire force, inflicting an affront on the collective dignity of the officers as well as the citizen, the court observed.

The court directed the State Police Chief to file a report on steps taken to implement the new circular issued by him instructing all the police officers to behave in a decent and appropriate manner towards the public.

The court observed that it was certain that the State Police Chief would rise to the occasion and that content of the circular would not remain mere words. Despite the issue of 10 circulars in this regard, continued instances of such bad behaviour meant the police officers had not taken the circulars seriously.

The court asked the SI whether he was aware of the circular or the High Court order banning use of offensive languages and added that if the police officer was not aware of the circular or the High Court order, such a person was not worthy of continuing as a police officer.

The court asked the SI to file an affidavit regarding the unconditional apology. Counsel for Unnikrishnan T.N., inspector of Alathur station, who also appeared in person submitted that he was not on duty at the station when the incident took place.

