March 21, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

K.P. Dhandapani, 79, former Advocate-General of Kerala, passed away. He served as the Advocate-General during 2011-2016 when the UDF government was in power. Though he was appointed as a High Court Judge in 1996, he relinquished the role to return to active legal practise. He was designated as a senior lawyer in 2006. He had also served as the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association. He is survived by his wife Sumathi and children, Mittu and Milu.