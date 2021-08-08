Formal inspections put CIAL terminal project on fast track

Renovation work at Terminal-2 of the airport expected to begin by September

Regulatory and enforcement authorities — Customs, Immigration, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) — held a joint inspection at the former domestic terminal (T2) of the Cochin International Airport to review its plans for establishing a business jet terminal, VIP safe house, and a transit hotel.

The joint inspection team comprising Mohammed Yousaf, Commissioner of Customs; Anoop Krishnan, Foreigners’ Regional Registration Officer, and Sunit Sarma, Senior Commandant, Aviation Security Group (CISF) visited Terminal -2 and inspected the renovation plans of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), said a communication here.

The inspection team instructed CIAL to prepare a report to be submitted to the higher authorities for obtaining formal approval. CIAL managing director S. Suhas said the joint inspection by the regulatory authorities had instilled confidence in the project team, and the renovation work could be started by September 2021.

“The chairman and the board of directors have earmarked the T2 conversion project for high priority. This is the part of CIAL’s plan to activate several revenue streams and improve passenger experience and ensure sustainability in income flow, he said.

Terminal-2, having a built-up area of one lakh square feet, was previously used for domestic operations and was then earmarked for future expansion. CIAL’s T2 conversion plan envisages a cost-effective renovation of its interiors into three blocks.

Thirty per cent of the built-up area will be used for block one, which will be converted into an exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges. The terminal will cater for both international and domestic business jets. Exclusive areas for customs, immigration, and security holding operations will be allotted. Block-2 will have an area of 10,000 sq.ft and is earmarked to house a VVIP safe house. The concept will ensure hassle-free movement of passengers during VVIP movement. Block-3 will have an area of 60,000 sq.ft.

CIAL is planning to build 50 budget rooms for passengers who intend to stay at the airport for short periods. It is planned to apply the dynamic tariff concept, wherein the rent will be calculated on hour-based scale.