Form committees to remove illegal flex boards and festoons, orders Kerala High Court

Regional committees for removal of illegal flex boards and festoons on pathways and public places shall be formed in all local bodies of the State, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

Issuing the order, Justice Devan Ramachandran said the committees should have the secretary of the local body, a Station House Officer, a representative of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and an engineer of the Public Works department (PWD) as its members. They shall be constituted within seven days. There shall be one supervisory committee at the district level. The joint director of panchayat/municipality, PWD executive engineer, District Police Chief, and the NHAI project engineer shall be members of the district committee, the court said.

The mandate of the regional committee will be to remove illegally displayed board banners and festoons and proceed against those who are responsible for them. The drive against the illegal act shall continue and need not wait for the formation of the committee, the court ordered. It noted that most violations were reported from Thiruvananthapuram district.

The licences of agencies putting up illegal banners shall be revoked and action taken against them. The regional committees shall report on their activities to the district committees. The Secretary of the Local Self Government department shall file a compliance report, the court directed.

The secretaries of Kalamassery and Aluva municipalities submitted before the court that officials of local bodies were reluctant to remove illegal boards and banners fearing reflationary measures from those who displayed them.

It was while considering a batch of petitions against illegal display that the court issued the order. The court will consider the case on November 15.