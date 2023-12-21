Forged ID cards for Youth Congress election poses wider security ramifications

December 21, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The alleged forgery of voter ID cards for the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) State election could spell more worries for the organisation and the accused in the case.

Last week, a youth had moved the Kerala High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents. A DYFI activist from Pandalam got the surprise of his life the other day on finding that his ID card was forged and used to cast vote in the IYC election.

Besides the political damage the alleged incidents have caused, the prospect of misuse of the forged ID cards for criminal activities stares at the face of the organisation and the law enforcement agencies.

The agencies are worried about the forged ID cards reaching the hands of criminals and its use in crimes that could threaten the internal security of the country. These cards could be used for procuring SIM cards, for committing serious crimes. They can also be used for check-in to hotels and obtaining illegal access to various places and venues. The alleged incidents don’t restrict itself to the organisational elections of the Youth Congress but have wider security ramifications, according to some senior government officials.

The police, in an interim report, have informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, that a large number of fake cards were created and widely used in the organisational election. However, those at the office of the CEO said the possibility of these IDs being used for impersonation in the upcoming Parliament elections was less as the Election Commission of India has put in place check measures to prevent such electoral malpractices.

Unlike the Youth Congress elections, where there was no verification of the ID cards by the Election Officials and others, the representatives of rival political parties present in each polling booth will be scrutinising the cards. Most of the voters will also be personally known to them. The voters’ list used for polling has also been updated after removing the dead and those who have moved out of the localities, which further reduces the possibility of malpractices, they pointed out.