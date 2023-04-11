ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Vigilance wing to track shady online transactions by officials

April 11, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance wing of the Forest department has started tracking online financial transactions by a few officials following doubts about shady financial dealings.

Surveillance on shady transactions through online mode has been stepped up following intelligence inputs. A few suspected cases of corruption through e-payment mode are under scrutiny. There has been a rise in illegal transactions and bribery through online modes, said Pramod G. Krishnan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance).

The vigilance wing conducted surprise inspections at all forest check posts on Monday as part of the drive. Inter-State check posts too were covered on the day.

Though no major recoveries were made, the department has decided to strengthen surveillance. CCTV cameras at a few check posts were found faulty. Divisional Forest Officers were instructed to intensify the campaign and strengthen infrastructure for surveillance, he said.

The check posts at Athirapally, Malakkapara, Bhoothathankettu, and Thattekad were covered by the Ernakulam flying squad division.

