Forest squads step up surveillance in Kozhikode

With Forest squads having been roped in for efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, poachers have begun targeting unguarded stretches of the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kozhikode district.

Forest Department squads have stepped up surveillance in interior areas under Thamarassery, Kuttiyadi and Peruvannamoozhi Forest Ranges to track suspects, after country-made guns and bullets were seized from a gang recently. The accused and convicted in various poaching cases reported under these sections are also under the scanner of the squads.

The support of local residents and informers have been sought for intensifying action and surveillance in vulnerable forest areas. The presence of watchers has been strengthened in areas where forest fires were reported earlier. Patrol squads under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary too have stepped up vigil.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that poachers were working hand in glove with those engaged in illicit brewing of liquor in the uphill areas of Kozhikode. With the support of the local police, efforts are on to search all suspected areas using high-end drones. Excise squads too are in action in areas which were earlier havens of illicit liquor traders.

Officials with the Thamarassery Range office say they have detained two persons suspected of leading poaching gangs during Easter-Vishu celebrations. Two country-made guns and bullets have been seized from the two, who are natives of Kattippara. According to officials, the two were detained during a surprise night check by the Puthuppadi Forest section squads.

The entry of poachers into the wildlife sanctuary was confirmed by the squads after they recovered the horn of a hunted bison near the Pasukkadavu Forest area. A 34-year-old man suspected of gunning down the animal was arrested by the Forest squad from the Kuttiyadi Range office.