March 22, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - KOCHI

A forest fire broke out at a hilltop at Amuntholi in the Kuttampuzha forest range.

The patches of dry grass on the hilltop caught fire in the evening. No vegetation was destroyed. Two teams of fire-watchers have been sent to the area where the fire broke out. The 12-member team will create fire breaks to prevent it from spreading to the forest area, said R. Sanjay Kumar, Forest Range Officer of Kuttampuzha.

