Forest dept to seek custody of 5 in antler seizure case

KOCHI

20 September 2021 22:44 IST

Forest officials have formally recorded the arrest of five persons, who were earlier picked up by the law enforcement agencies in connection with the seizure of synthetic drug from an apartment in Kochi.

The Range Officer of the Kodanad Forest Range office recorded the arrest of Muhammad Favas, Sreemon, Afsal Muhammad Ajmal, and Shabna Manoj at a city jail on Monday in connection with the seizure of a deer antler from them.

Earlier, the Forest Department had secured the permission of a trial court here to arrest the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

The department will soon move the trial court for obtaining the custody of the accused. They need to be interrogated in custody to know about the source of the antler. The accused have been charged under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act for the unauthorised possession of the antler, the official said.