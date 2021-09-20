Kochi

Forest dept to seek custody of 5 in antler seizure case

Forest officials have formally recorded the arrest of five persons, who were earlier picked up by the law enforcement agencies in connection with the seizure of synthetic drug from an apartment in Kochi.

The Range Officer of the Kodanad Forest Range office recorded the arrest of Muhammad Favas, Sreemon, Afsal Muhammad Ajmal, and Shabna Manoj at a city jail on Monday in connection with the seizure of a deer antler from them.

Earlier, the Forest Department had secured the permission of a trial court here to arrest the accused.

The department will soon move the trial court for obtaining the custody of the accused. They need to be interrogated in custody to know about the source of the antler. The accused have been charged under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act for the unauthorised possession of the antler, the official said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 10:45:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/forest-dept-to-seek-custody-of-5-in-antler-seizure-case/article36577535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY