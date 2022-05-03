Forest Dept launches tree planting project in district

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Social Forestry Division of the Kerala Forests and Wild Life Department has implemented projects worth ₹40 lakh during the last financial year in Ernakulam district involving activities that included distribution of tree saplings. A communication from the Public Relations Department said that 66,000 saplings were produced by the Social Forestry Division during the past one year, spending ₹14.41 lakh. A total of 32,500 larger saplings were produced at a cost of ₹13.01 lakh the communication added.

The Social Forestry Division has also disbursed ₹85,000 towards protection and maintenance of five mangroves in the district while also giving away prizes worth ₹25,000 in "Vanamithra" awards for those protecting mangroves and forests.

Sea turtle conservation, distribution of teak stumps and institutional planting of trees too have received attention during the past year. The department has also encouraged individual property holders to plant trees and to look after them, the communication said.

The department has also launched the formation of Forestry Clubs in educational institutions in the district under the 100-day action plan set by the government.