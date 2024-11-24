Foreign tourist found dead at homestay in Fort Kochi

A 75-year-old foreign national was found dead in his room in a homestay in Fort Kochi on Sunday (November 24), due to suspected dengue fever.

Holowenko Ryszard from Ireland was suffering from fever and had reportedly sought treatment for it from Fort Kochi Government Hospital on Friday (November 22). He tested positive for dengue on Saturday and was advised to take fruits and other nutritious food along with medicines since his platelet count was said to be within reasonable limits. It has to be seen whether the dengue fever led to his death, it is learnt.

The homestay operator reportedly informed Opposition Leader Antony Kureethara, who is also the councillor of the division, that the room was not being opened on Sunday. Subsequently, the police were alerted, and when the door was opened, the elderly tourist was found dead in his bed.

His son and the UK embassy were informed of his death and the body has been kept at Ernakulam General Hospital. A death audit might be done to ascertain the cause of his death, it is learnt.

