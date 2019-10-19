Foreign team visits Munambam harbour

Fisheries officials from 10 member countries of the African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) visited the Munambam fishing harbour to get a glimpse of the operational structure of the marine fisheries sector in India.

Aimed at having an awareness on commonly caught fish varieties and their market chains, the visit was part of an international 15-day workshop being organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) under the auspices of the AARDO.

Diversified fish varieties, heaps of fishes for fish feed mills, a giant-sized bull shark accidentally caught in a trawl net and active auctioneers doing brisk business drew their attention at the harbour, said a media release from CMFRI.

The team, including officials from Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Morocco, Zambia, Malawi, Mauritius, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, was keen to understand the entire market chain of fishes connecting fishermen to consumers. Surprised by the huge quantity of fishes going for fish meal plants, the team was equally amazed to find a huge diversity of fishes being landed in the harbour, from small varieties like anchovy and sardine to large-sized carangids and tuna. They also showed interest in identifying the most sought-after fish varieties for domestic and overseas markets differently. The team was excited to know the role of fish auctioneers in the fish market value chain.