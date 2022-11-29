Foreign medical graduates doing internship at General Hospital to boycott work

November 29, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 115 foreign medical graduates currently undergoing internship as house surgeons at the Ernakulam General Hospital will boycott work, except casualty duty, on November 30 in protest against the lack of clarity over the validity of their internship in the wake of guidelines issued by the National Medical Counci (NMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitating house surgeons said their internship was not valid as per the NMC’s policy, which stated that internship of foreign medical graduates at any district/general hospital or medical institution not falling under the list of approved institutions of the council was not valid. “On enquiry, the NMC informed us that the permanent registration issued by the State council would not be valid, if it failed to meet the latest guidelines of the council,” they said.

The house surgeons said the NMC had informed the State councils of the modifications in guidelines along with the list of approved medical institutions on November 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

medical education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US