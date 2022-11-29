Foreign medical graduates doing internship at General Hospital to boycott work

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 115 foreign medical graduates currently undergoing internship as house surgeons at the Ernakulam General Hospital will boycott work, except casualty duty, on November 30 in protest against the lack of clarity over the validity of their internship in the wake of guidelines issued by the National Medical Counci (NMC).

The agitating house surgeons said their internship was not valid as per the NMC’s policy, which stated that internship of foreign medical graduates at any district/general hospital or medical institution not falling under the list of approved institutions of the council was not valid. “On enquiry, the NMC informed us that the permanent registration issued by the State council would not be valid, if it failed to meet the latest guidelines of the council,” they said.

The house surgeons said the NMC had informed the State councils of the modifications in guidelines along with the list of approved medical institutions on November 18.

