December 24, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A special joint drive by the Excise, police, and Customs detected violation of liquor licence in connection with a musical fete held at a premium hotel in the city.

The drive followed shortly after a meeting of the Excise, police, Customs, and Narcotics Control Bureau to check the use and distribution of drugs in DJ parties hosted by hotels within the city limits.

The Excise team seized 2.40 litres of foreign liquor stocked and displayed in violation of licence conditions.