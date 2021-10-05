KochiKOCHI 05 October 2021 22:37 IST
Foreign currency worth ₹42 lakh seized
Sleuths from the Air Customs Intelligence seized currency worth ₹42 lakh in Saudi Riyal from a passenger bound for Dubai from the Cochin International Airport here on Tuesday.
The seizure took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The currency was seized from a native of Aluva, who was to take an Emirates flight bound for Dubai, sources said. It is suspected that the foreign currency was meant for organising gold smuggling.
