Foreign currency worth ₹42 lakh seized

KOCHI

05 October 2021 22:37 IST

Sleuths from the Air Customs Intelligence seized currency worth ₹42 lakh in Saudi Riyal from a passenger bound for Dubai from the Cochin International Airport here on Tuesday.

The seizure took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The currency was seized from a native of Aluva, who was to take an Emirates flight bound for Dubai, sources said. It is suspected that the foreign currency was meant for organising gold smuggling.

