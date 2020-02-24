Kochi

Foreign currencies seized at airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized foreign currencies worth ₹12.04 lakh from a passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur from the Cochin international airport on Sunday night.

The passenger, a resident of Malappuram, was set to board the Malindo Air flight scheduled for departure on Monday at 12.20 a.m. He arrived around 10.30 p.m. and was made to undergo security checking owing to reportedly suspicious behaviour.

Currencies were found hidden inside the pants and socks worn by the passenger during security checking. Among the currencies were, US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and Omani Riyal.

The passenger and the seized currencies were handed over to the Customs authorities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 11:50:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/foreign-currencies-seized-at-airport/article30907079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY