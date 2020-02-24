Foreign currencies seized at airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized foreign currencies worth ₹12.04 lakh from a passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur from the Cochin international airport on Sunday night.

The passenger, a resident of Malappuram, was set to board the Malindo Air flight scheduled for departure on Monday at 12.20 a.m. He arrived around 10.30 p.m. and was made to undergo security checking owing to reportedly suspicious behaviour.

Currencies were found hidden inside the pants and socks worn by the passenger during security checking. Among the currencies were, US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and Omani Riyal.

The passenger and the seized currencies were handed over to the Customs authorities.