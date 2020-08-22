Foreign body may not have caused child’s death, says surgeon

Forensic report attributes death to acute asthma

The police surgeon has ruled out the presence of foreign body as the potential cause for the death of a three-year-old child at Aluva earlier this month. The incident had triggered a controversy shortly thereafter.

Instead, the forensic report attributed the death to a condition called status asthamaticus, which is considered an acute state of asthma unresponsive to standard treatments.

The boy had reportedly swallowed two coins and eventually died less than 24 hours later at the Aluva taluk hospital late night on August 2.

The Binanipuram police who had been probing the case had registered a case for unnatural death even as the family alleged medical negligence.

A senior police officer of the probe team said the findings of the department of forensic science at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, based on chemical analysis by the pathology department had effectively ruled out coins as the reason for the death. A one rupee and 50 paise coins were found inside the body.

He said that the forensic report attributed the death to complications related to breathing emanating from status asthmaticus. Adding to the theory was the boy’s pneumonic history.

He was hospitalised as latest as February due to breathing complications. The boy had also reportedly developed cold owing to extensive travel on the fatal day, which may have further deteriorated his already failing condition, the police said.

The death had stirred a controversy around medical apathy, since the boy was taken to three different hospitals — Ernakulam General Hospital and Medical college in Alappuzha — before his death at the Aluva hospital.

The finding has in a way attested expert medical opinion at the time that coins could not have caused the death. Experts had pointed out that since the coins were found in the gastrointestinal tract, their movement was probably unlikely to cause any complications.