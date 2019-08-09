Forced out of their homes, relief camps fail to assuage anxieties of the flood-hit in Kochi

The happenings of the last one week had been too much for the frail-looking Geethu, a 27-year-old from Mattupuram in the Karumalloor panchayat of North Paravur taluk.

Just hours after her six-year-old son, the eldest of her two children, was discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for fever, Geethu and family ended up at a relief camp opened at the Ansarul Islam Sangham Upper Primary School at Manjaly after floodwater gushed into their home.

Shortly on reaching the camp, she almost collapsed as her blood pressure nosedived. “She is under emotional distress troubled by memories of the last year’s flood,” said Muhammed Rafeeque, the homoeo medical officer attending to her at the camp.

Fetching her daughter salty rice water to bring her blood pressure level back to normal, Sheela, Geethu’s mother, lamented how their house was completely submerged in the last year’s deluge but were allotted only ₹10,000 as compensation.

Geethu was among the nearly 100 families to register at the camp around Friday noon and their numbers were surging as people continued to flock there from their inundated homes.

Agony, pain

For 55-year-old Rahim, who moves around with the support of crutches after a limb was amputated three years ago, being forced out of his home at Manjaly by the gushing floodwaters just made his agonising life even worse. Left hardly without any income after he was reduced to crutches, the former fish vendor was now pinning his hopes on a scooter for the differently abled sanctioned to him. “I am yet to get it though I was told that it had already been allocated. It would help me eke out a living by means like selling lottery tickets,” said Rahim.

A little way in the parish hall of a church was another relief camp where already over 50 families from Puthenvelikkara and Kunnukara panchayats had been registered by the noon.

Nursing her fractured right hand in a plaster cast sitting at the entrance of the relief camp, 52-year-old Baby had anxiety written all over her face. She had left her home at Thelathuruth in Puthenvelikkara panchayat on Thursday midnight when water started pouring in. “I moved to a relative’s home before shifting to the camp. But I don’t think I will be able to stay here as people keep brushing against my fractured hand, which is very painful,” Baby said.

Sitting across her was 72-year-old Ramani Kuttappan who was concerned about her fragile home at Chaalakka in Puthenvelikkara panchayat. “The house already had cracks after it was fully submerged in the last year’s flood. I don't know whether it will withstand another flooding,” she said.