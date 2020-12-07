For this teacher, a new chapter in life

Visually challenged teacher to lead Victers channel class

When Anil Babu takes to the screen for the ‘First Bell’ geography class for Class IX students on Monday, it will be a major victory in life for the visually challenged teacher and an inspiration for thousands of students.

He was born with an eye defect and gradually began to lose sight, said Mr. Babu on Sunday. He took his SSLC examinations on his own, but soon his eyesight deteriorated further. However, that did not dissuade or discourage him and he continued his studies. He completed his high school studies at the Pazhamthottam Higher Secondary School, where he teaches now.

Mr. Babu secured the highest marks in the 1994 SSLC examinations from among the students of the Pazhamthottam school. He went on to join the St. Peter’s School, Kolencherry, for further studies and later completed his degree course. He did a diploma course in special education and computer application, and did his B.Ed. in social studies.

With about 80% visual problem, Mr. Babu said he prepared notes hearing recorded lessons and through Braille. He is married and has a daughter studying in Class 2 and lives in Pangode, near Kolencherry.