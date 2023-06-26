For M.K. Premnath, a shooting pain in his spinal cord brings back horrors of the Emergency

June 26, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Whenever a shooting pain creeps up along his spinal cord, 72-year-old M.K. Premnath gets thrown back 47 years to that dark day of brutal police assault in Kozhikode during the first anniversary of the Emergency.

A year after Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister declared the Emergency on July 25, 1975, Mr. Premnath, then a sprightly 21-year-old who was in the middle of a sabbatical from studies to focus fully on the fight against the Emergency, had led a protest march of 23 young activists. He was at that time the president of the now defunct Independent Students Organisation, the student outfit of the then Socialist Party, which was in the forefront of the battle against the Emergency.

“The police stopped our march hardly half-a-kilometre from the Palayam old bus stand from where we launched it. We were thrown into the police vehicle and were brutally assaulted. We were then shifted to a women’s police station on the orders of a senior officer for “very special treatment”. It continued for two days when I was beaten up and kicked around mercilessly,” recollected Mr. Premnath, who also represented the Vadakara Assembly constituency once. He was talking to The Hindu on the sidelines of an event held at the residence of veteran Communist leader M.M. Lawrence on Monday to observe the anniversary of the Emergency. Besides Mr. Premnath, there were Thampan Thomas, former MP, and K.N. Raveendranath, veteran CITU leader, and many others.

While his fighting spirit was intact on his release, he was a wreck physically with his spinal cord badly damaged. In the years since, he had been to several doctors but never fully recovered as the pain remains to this day as a stark reminder of a time when the uniformed men could literally get away with murder.

While Mr. Premnath never regretted having sacrificed his youthful days fighting against the subjugation of democracy, what he sees around him today leaves him wondering whether that fight has gone in vain.

“We are going through a time when people are being persecuted for the choice of their food and airing their opinions. That’s the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to face uncomfortable questions on discrimination against religious minority groups and quashing of dissent in the U.S. That this is happening under the watch of a BJP government remains a great irony considering how the predecessor of that party Jana Sangh had gained acceptance for its stiff resistance of the Emergency,” said Mr. Premnath. He called for a unity of socialist-minded people to fight such tendencies.