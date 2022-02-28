For migrant workers, road to legal aid is paved with hurdles

Majority of 174 labourers arrested in connection with Kizhakkambalam clash continues to languish in jails

Majority of 174 labourers arrested in connection with Kizhakkambalam clash continues to languish in jails

Despite securing bail, a majority of the 174 migrant workers continues to languish in jails more than two months after they were arrested in connection with a melee at the labour camp of Kitex Garments at Kizhakkambalam, drawing attention to the many impediments faced by migrant workers in accessing legal aid and, by extension, justice. While the harsh bail conditions set by the lower courts make a mockery of the maxim, ‘bail is the rule and jail is an exception,’ the exploitation of hapless persons by unscrupulous elements in the legal community further complicates the matter. So far, only about 75 of the accused, almost all of them represented by lawyer B. A. Aloor, have managed release from prisons. Another 43 represented by the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), a division of the not-for-profit Socio Legal Information Centre for providing free legal aid, and 12 represented by the Kunnathunadu Taluk Legal Services Authority (TLSA) are still imprisoned even as they await relaxation of the bail conditions for which a section of them has moved the High Court. The petition is expected to come up for hearing later this week. The bail condition of two local sureties for ₹50,000 from Ernakulam district set by the lower court at Kolanchery posed the biggest hurdle to the accused as they hardly have the local contacts to arrange that. “It was unfair to set such a bail condition since there was the precedent of migrants even being released on bail on their personal bond,” said M. Bharathimohan, a legal officer with the HRLN in Chennai.

Those who managed the release paid anything between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh instead of about ₹7,000 each the accused needed to pay towards compensation for causing damage worth ₹12 lakh to public properties as charged by the police under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. “Many of them arranged the money by selling or pawning their land or jewellery. They could have been spared had the Legal Services Authority intervened in time to provide them free legal aid,” accused George Mathew, chairperson, Progressive Workers’ Organisation. The Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA) put the onus for the alleged delay in providing legal aid on the police. “ The police did not inform KELSA as they were supposed to do at the time of the arrest and they also seem to have failed to inform the accused about their rights under the early access to justice protocol that we introduced in 2020,” said K. T. Nizar Ahammed, secretary of KELSA. Under the early access to justice protocol, a lawyer will be available for a cluster of four police stations round-the-clock and on bringing in an accused to the station, the police officials are required to hand them a charter of their rights during the pre-arrest and post-arrest stages. The delay brought the HRLN to the picture by which time Mr. Aloor was engaged by most of the accused. “But he moved the bail applications of only those whose relatives had arranged the money. So we visited the accused lodged in seven different jails in three districts and convinced them that they were eligible for free legal aid. We also collected affidavits from them, overriding the previous Vakalatnama they had signed,” said Mr. Bharathimohan. Mr. Aloor, however, shot down the allegations that he had collected exorbitant amounts from the accused and claimed that the money was exchanged between their relatives and the local sureties. “The sureties may be charging them more as they may naturally fear that migrants released on bail may leave for their homes putting them in trouble. I haven’t canvassed clients. Rather, they approached me. Since my clients have been released on bail, even those who left me and engaged others but are still languishing in jails now want to return to me,” he said. But, Mr. Aloor’s clients alone managed to find “local sureties”. Questions are also being raised why they were not made aware about their right for free legal aid and why the High Court was not approached for relaxation of the bail conditions rather than forcing their relatives to mobilise resources beyond their means. C. P. Thomas, remand advocate with Kunmathunadu TLSA, said the exploitation of the vulnerable amounted to professional misconduct under the Advocates Act. He said the TLSA did intervene in time to ensure that the rights of the accused were upheld while being remanded but chose to wait for the relatives before moving the bail applications. “The Authority has its limits in arranging sureties and accommodation of those released on bail. Besides, the time spent in prison till bail would be set off against any potential imprisonment term if the accused were to be convicted,” he said. M. Sreekumar, State President of the New Trade Union Initiative, said the incident threw light on the glaring lacuna of a trade union for migrants and the indifference of the Labour department in ensuring fair treatment to them. Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, said the police often acted swiftly when the perpetrator was a migrant worker but turned a blind eye when the victim was a migrant worker. “The dangerous mix of systemic insensitivity and xenophobia leaves migrants from marginalised communities such as Dalits and tribespeople with little chance against the politically and economically influential local perpetrators. That a State with a separate department for its expatriate community has overlooked the need for a significantly larger migrant community does tell a tale,” he said.