Footwear making unit on SRM Road gutted

January 20, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A footwear production unit on SRM Road here was gutted in the early hours of Friday.

Personnel at the Gandhinagar fire station received an alert around 3.55 a.m. They were able to douse the flames within an hour. The fire was first spotted by workers who were staying in a room behind the shop.

Preliminary estimates by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services put the loss at around ₹4 lakh. The unit had stock worth around ₹50 lakh. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

The owner of the unit lodged a complaint at the North Police station alleging that a few persons staying close to it might have had a role in the incident. In his statement, he said one of his workers was allegedly manhandled by the said persons for being close to their family member. A scuffle was reported in front of the unit on Thursday evening.

The police said a first information report (FIR) had been filed based on the owner’s statement. A probe will be conducted to confirm the reason behind the fire, they said.