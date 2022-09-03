Footpaths, road beneath Pettah-S.N. Junction metro corridor cry for attention

There are open drains over footpath and paver blocks strewn around, putting pedestrians at risk

Residents, commuters, pedestrians, and traders are peeved at the plight of footpaths, drains, and roads beneath the Kochi metro’s Pettah-S.N. Junction corridor, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

There are open drains over footpaths and paver blocks strewn around, endangering the lives of pedestrians and those visiting shops on both sides. Accidents, including fatal ones, had been reported on the corridor when work was on to construct the 1.80-km metro viaduct.

Thripunithura Main Road Residents’ Association secretary Gokul Das said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had not completed much of the allied works like resurfacing of roads and renovation of footpaths, although the Commissioner for Rail Safety had issued safety certificate for the metro extension in June, and the stretch was commissioned on Thursday after over two months.

“Moreover, footpaths are much higher than the road level beyond Vadakkekotta metro station. This could necessitate construction of a slope to enable vehicles to access the parking area of shops, narrowing down the road width. This is apart from the fact that the bell-mouth at S.N. Junction has not been developed to enable smooth flow of vehicles. The metro agency must also repair the entry points of roads that take off from beneath the viaduct,” he said.

There was a probability of recurring accidents if ill-maintained roads, footpaths, and drains were left unattended, said Chitra Kumar, president of Puzhayoram Residents’ Association and Santhakumar, president of Thareparambu Residents’ Association. Road users were agitated at the slow pace of works, especially since the number of pedestrians had increased following the commissioning of the metro extension, they added.

“We have been destined to bear with the best and worst of work on the metro rail and the road beneath,” said M. Ravi, president of Vadakkekotta Residents’ Association and zonal president of Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association (TRURA), referring to improved connectivity due to the Vadakkekotta metro station and the poor road infrastructure beneath. KMRL must ready a wide, tiled footpath from the sprawling station to the famous Poornathrayeesa Temple located 1.5 km away, he added.

Meanwhile, KMRL sources said the works suffered delay due to the rains. “They will be completed in another 15 days while the entire corridor will get a full facelift by month-end. The entry/exit from the right side of Vadakkekotta station will be ready by December while commuters can access S.N. Junction station from both sides,” they added.