Footpath demolition worries traders and pedestrians

Traders and pedestrians are in a fix as paved footpaths laid by metro rail agencies as part of an ambitious project to give an image makeover to roads beneath the metro corridor are being demolished in several parts of M.G. Road.

By doing so, the purported aim of the Kochi Corporation was to declog choked drains. At the same time, officials of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) maintained that there were alternatives to declogging drains, which were envisaged at the design stage.

Caught in the tussle between the civic body on one side and metro agencies on the other are regular users of footpaths. Fear is also rife that more paved footpaths in the corridor may also be demolished even as monsoon is around the corner.

M.G. Road Merchants’ Association convenor Rajesh Nair said traders had already complained to the District Collector of how the displacement of slabs after tiles were demolished had caused gaps between them. “This poses considerable risk to pedestrians, especially children. People also find it difficult to access shops owing to undulated footpaths. The demolition and the subsequent chaos could have been averted if the metro agencies and the corporation had consulted traders and other stakeholders before going ahead with the work,” he added.

“After all, public money is being wasted, and we can ill-afford that. Officials responsible for this must be held accountable since there was miscommunication and slack coordination among government agencies. With M.G. Road and other stretches in the vicinity getting flooded every monsoon, the corporation must take the lead in finding a sustainable solution,” Mr. Rajesh observed.

Meanwhile, metro sources said DMRC had returned the stretch to the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2017 after the metro was commissioned on the route. “KMRL’s defect liability period expired in 2019. It is now up to the Kochi Corporation to ensure the upkeep of drains and footpaths. It is sad that tiled footpaths, aimed to ensure safe movement of visually-handicapped people, have been demolished. DMRC had demonstrated to corporation officials how drains could be cleaned, without damaging slabs. A provision was made for the purpose every three metres,” they added.

Corporation officials rebutted the argument, saying there was no alternative but to deploy excavators to remove slabs. “M.G. Road and several other arterial stretches beneath the metro corridor remain flooded since the metro agencies did not consult us before rebuilding drains and paving tiles over them. In doing so, they blocked many drains from side roads,” they said.