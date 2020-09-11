Kochi

Football icon exhorts youth to shun drugs

Former Indian football team captain I. M. Vijayan has urged the new generation to find their high in life.

He was talking after inaugurating the anti-drugs webinar, Kaavalal, organised jointly by the excise department’s Vimukthi Mission, National Service Scheme, and District Sports Council for higher secondary students here on Friday.

He called for concerted efforts to protect youngsters from the menace of drugs and urged society to be alert to this threat.

Assistant excise commissioner and Vimukthi district manager G.Sajithkumar delivered the introductory address. Jacob John, State coordinator, NSS, Higher Secondary, presided.

Assistant excise inspector P.A. Vijayan conducted the class. Students of Sacred Heart, Thevara, and KPMHSS, Poothotta, attended the inaugural webinar aimed at empowering youngsters to stay away from the lure of drugs.

