Food waste generated in Kalamassery may be processed at Brahmapuram

August 26, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The government will consider processing biodegradable waste generated in Kalamassery municipality at the proposed waste-to-bio CNG project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Brahmapuram.

A proposal for treatment of food waste generated in households and other establishments in the municipality was placed before M.B Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries. Mr. Rajesh is learnt to have responded positively to the proposal, according to the municipal authorities.

Food waste from the municipality used to be moved to the Brahmapuram dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation until the massive fire outbreak at the site on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed BPCL plant will be able to treat and convert 150 tonnes of waste into compressed biogas. Gradually, the capacity will be enhanced for treatment of waste from other local bodies.

Though the government has responded favourably to treatment of food waste at the proposed plant, the municipal authorities said a project report would have to be worked out on the shifting of biodegradable waste. It has to be placed before the council for approval and vetting, if required. Such details would emerge in the coming weeks, they said.

As part of decentralising food waste management, the civic body had distributed around 14,000 application forms for setting up biobins at subsidised rate. Of them, around 7,300 had submitted applications. The municipality provided around 6,000 bins.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.