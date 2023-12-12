Food safety violations found in college hostels, canteens in Ernakulam

December 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

An inspection by special squads under the Food Safety department at hostels and canteens in both government and private educational institutions resulted in the closure of a hostel mess at Choondy near Aluva, besides serving of compounding notices to nine institutions for violation of food safety norms.

Six squads were deployed at hostels and canteens functioning in various educational institutions in Aluva, Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Ernakulam, Kalamassery, and Muvattupuzha on the instructions of the Food Safety Commissioner. The checks followed complaints about shortcomings in the preparation and handling of food.

The mess at Manjooran’s women’s hostel was shut down after officials found stale food stored in the refrigerator. Compounding notices were served on nine erring institutions for food safety norm violations. They will have to remit fines imposed on the basis of shortcomings detected.

Nearly 70 inspections were held in six regions on Tuesday. Notices seeking rectification measures were served on 32 institutions. Nearly 25 samples of food and water used in hostels and canteens were collected for testing and follow-up action.

Educational institutions should secure licence for serving food at hostels and canteens as per the Food Safety and Standards Act. They also need to comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulation, 2011.

