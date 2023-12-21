Food Safety dept. steps up action against erring cake making units in Ernakulam

December 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 12 units in Muvattupuzha involved in the making of cakes in connection with the festival season have been shut down after inspections by the Food Safety department found violations of food safety norms.

Most of the units were found making plum cakes in borma (wood-fired oven) in temporary sheds set up as part of the boom in sales during the Christmas season. The special drive was initiated to ensure compliance with food safety rules in units involved in the production of cakes, wine and other food items during the festival period. Over 130 inspections were held as of Thursday in various municipality limits.

The enforcement wing found that some of the units functioned only during festival season. There was no effort made to step up the required infrastructure to ensure that cakes are made in safe and hygienic conditions as per the norms prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The officials are taking samples of various raw materials used for baking cakes and making wine. The quality of nuts, raisins and other ingredients used for preparing plum cakes is being ascertained. The focus is on ensuring that the food items are made in hygienic conditions and as per the various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Notices were issued to the violators. Action was also taken against people or units that were found operating food businesses without the valid registration or licence as per the norms prescribed by the FSSAI.

