Food safety dept. serves notices on 53 units, collects ₹17,400 as fine in Ernakulam

Inspections conducted in around 880 units

Updated - May 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health served notices on 53 units in Ernakulam and collected a penalty of ₹17,400 in April as part of inspections held under the ‘Healthy Kerala’ project to ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene norms.

Kuzhimanthi food poisoning: Woman under treatment dies in Kerala 

Inspections were conducted in around 880 units including wayside eateries, hotels, cool bars, juice shops, catering centres, bakeries, ice factories, drinking water bottling centres, and ice cream and soda manufacturing units. Sixty-nine teams participated in the drive, according to a release.

Action was taken against units that were found preparing food in unhygienic surroundings and discharging untreated wastewater. Notices were served on units without licence as per food safety norms.

