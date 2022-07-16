Food Safety dept. initiative to check reuse of cooking oil in hotels

Government permits three firms to procure used oil

The Department of Food Safety has plans to convert used cooking oil in hotels as raw material for producing biodiesel as part of efforts to check its reuse.

The department will hand over the used cooking oil to companies involved in manufacturing biofuel. Hotel owners will receive compensation for handing over the used oil to the department, according to an official release.

The government has permitted three firms to procure used oil. The authorities are hopeful that the project would help in checking the reuse of oil for cooking in hotels as it would cause health problems.