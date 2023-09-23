Food safety dept. imposes ₹14-lakh penalty on violators in Ernakulam district

September 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Food Safety department has imposed a total penalty of ₹14.4 lakh on violators of norms in Ernakulam since April this year.

The inspections were part of efforts by the department to ensure food safety standards. As many as 208 shops were shut down for operating in unhygienic conditions and not having the required licence issued by the department. The officials imposed fine on 338 outlets for not complying with safety norms. Notices were issued to 430 outlets for initiating remedial measures after inspections revealed violation of various rules and regulations under the Food Safety Act, according to an official communication.

The food safety initiatives being carried out in the district were evaluated at a meeting convened by District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikutty on Saturday. The ‘Eat Right India’ campaign undertaken by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is progressing in Ernakulam. The aim of the initiative is to improve public health in India and combat negative nutritional trends in order to fight lifestyle diseases.

The Railway stations at Aluva and Angamaly have received the ‘Eat Right’ certification based on the evaluation by authorities. The certification is awarded by the FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. A station is awarded a certificate upon the conclusion of an audit by an agency empanelled by the FSSAI with ratings from 1 to 5. The vegetable and fruit market at Aluva has won the ‘Clean vegetable and fruit market’ certification. The process of awarding the certification to the vegetable and fruit market at Maradu is progressing.

Four schools were given the ‘Eat Right School’ certification as part of a project to ensure food safety on school campuses. Five higher educational institutions also received the ‘Eat Right’ certification. Two churches received the BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) certification by the FSSAI aimed at encouraging places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene while preparing ‘prasad’ and food items.