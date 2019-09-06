Food Safety dept. acts tough on erring eateries

The Food Safety Department has closed down as many as nine restaurants and one catering unit in the district for alleged violation of food safety norms. It also collected ₹2.55 lakh as fine from 53 other units for violation of yet another set of norms of a lesser category.

Of the total 367 eateries and food manufacturing units inspected from August 22 to September 5, notices were served on 187 units.

The issues identified by the department include failure to ensure proper hygiene and lack of licence for running the units. The drive involving 12 officials will be on till Saturday. Inspections are conducted by a squad of four officials.

The department will also take up civil and criminal cases against owners of erring units, which could lead to even life imprisonment, said Jacob Thomas, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety. The drive to ensure sale of safe and hygienic food was taken up in view of the Onam season, Mr. Thomas said.

The department will function on all days till Onam. Public can register complaints by calling the toll-free number 1800-425-1125.