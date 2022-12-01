Food safety advisory panel meet

December 01, 2022 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOCHI

A meeting convened by Additional District Magistrate S. Shahjahan reviewed the functioning of the district unit of the Food Safety Commission over the last six months.

One of the suggestions that came up during the meeting was to convene a meeting of Hotel and Restaurants’ Association representatives and representatives of residential associations on the concept of ‘Save food, share food, and reuse of used cooking oil’.

Used cooking oil is sold to bio-diesel companies through approved agencies. It is sold at the rate of ₹45 a litre. The ‘save food, share food’ programme aims to provide food to orphanages and old age homes with the help of voluntary organisations through sponsorship.

The meeting was told that a total of 3,892 inspections were conducted in Ernakulam district, and a fine of ₹7,12,000 was imposed. As many as 37 cases were filed. A total of 232 fish vending centres were inspected, and 274 kg of stale fish was seized, said a communication from the Public Relations Department on Wednesday.

As many as 341 shawarma outlets were inspected, and 42 awareness classes were conducted. Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety Jacob Thomas and Assistant Commissioner P.K. John were among those who attended the meeting.