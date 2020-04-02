Food processing units among SMEs reopen

Around 40% of the 500 small and medium enterprises in Ernakulam district engaged in food processing have resumed operations after the State government decided to allow food processors to begin work. The government decision is aimed at ensuring availability of food during the national lockdown.

The district administration has empowered the District Industries Manager to decide on the units to be reopened. According to sources in the Industries Department, food processing units are spread across the eastern suburbs of Kochi.

The food processing industry constitutes a major chunk of the estimated 1,50,000 micro, small and medium-sized industrial units in the State. These units include fruits and vegetable processing, spice processing, pickle and curry powder preparation as well as manufacture of food ingredients and packaging materials.

Bakers and hoteliers too have been allowed to operate under strict conditions. They cannot allow customers to eat at the outlets. There will be only takeaways. The operation of such units has been restricted to between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, local self-government bodies are keeping an eye on the operation of the units.

According to a communication from the Public Relations Department, SMEs and other units that have been reopened to ensure availability of essential commodities must adopt measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing and hygienic practices are the responsibilities of persons or groups running such establishments, it said.

It is estimated that small and medium enterprises employ around three million people. The units have been hit hard by the spread of the deadly virus and subsequent curbs on movement of people and materials. Low inventory levels and poor cash flow have been identified as the biggest setbacks. A quick survey of the industry scene has revealed that it will take nearly six months for the situation to return to normality.