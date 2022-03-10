Food delivery boy arrested with MDMA

Accused targeted college students and youngsters, say excise officials

KOCHI

Excise officials on Thursday arrested a food delivery boy allegedly with 1 gram of MDMA, a premium synthetic drug.

The arrested man was identified as Nidhin Ravindran, 26, of Kanjirapally in Kottayam. The drug was allegedly meant for sale while moving around delivering food. His motorcycle was also seized.

A team led by excise range Inspector M.S. Haneefa made the arrest. Excise officials said that the accused mainly targeted college students and youngsters by befriending them during the course of his job.

He reportedly asked his potential clients to send their location by WhatsApp feigning that location shown in the food aggregator app wasn’t accurate. Having thus got hold of their number, he started messaging them slipping in hints of the availability of drugs. Many young women were also among his clientele, excise officials said.

He allegedly used to convince students that using drugs would help them focus much better. He charged about ₹3,000 per five grams of MDMA.

Excise officials started tracking him after receiving a tip-off from the friend of a girl, who fell prey to the accused. He was under the surveillance of the excise shadow team and was caught red-handed from near Kaloor stadium when he had allegedly come to sell the drug. He resisted the arrest and had to be overpowered.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.

The excise team comprised assistant inspector K.R. Ram Prasad, preventive officer Sureshkumar, N.D. Tomy of excise shadow team and civil excise officers M. Jithees, and K.S. Soumya.