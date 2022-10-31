Following rabies cases in wild animals, containment steps in two forest-fringe villages of Kerala

Vaccinating all dogs in the region, including stray ones, and providing booster doses to the ones that were earlier immunised would be undertaken. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Wild animals are occasionally contributing to rabies cases in villages located in the forest fringes of Kerala, forcing the authorities to create ‘immune buffer zones’ in the areas.

Recently, rabies was confirmed in a jackal and a dhole in Kuttiyani in Thiruvananthapuram and Thottapuzhaserry- Charalkunnu area of Ranni in Pathanamthitta. The wild animals had attacked many domestic animals, including dogs and cattle, in the area before dying. Rabies was confirmed in both cases in tests conducted at the State Institute of Animal Diseases, Palode, on October 22. A horse was also bitten by the rabid animal in Pathanamthitta, according to the officials of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry.

Incidentally, the State government had last month launched an extensive campaign to vaccinate both street and pet dogs in the State following reports of increased attacks by street dogs and a few cases of rabies deaths. All the local bodies in the State were asked to undertake mass vaccination programmes.

Campaign

Apprehending the possibility of a rabies outbreak, the Directorate launched disease containment operations both in the Kuttiyani and Thottapuzhaserry-Charalkunnu areas following the incidents. Vaccinating all dogs in the region, including stray ones, and providing booster doses to the ones that were earlier immunised would be undertaken as part of the ‘containment dog vaccination campaign.’ Directions were issued to isolate and treat the animals that were reportedly bitten by the rabid ones even if they were given post-exposure treatment. These animals will be monitored for signs of rabies and subjected to rabies tests, according to a senior official.

Follow-up investigations will have to be carried out in the two localities at intervals. The genomic sequencing of the isolated rabies virus and species identification of wild animals involved will be undertaken for identifying wildlife reservoirs, the official said.

Vaccinating livestock against rabies has been recommended in these areas, which should be considered high-risk zones. Extensive awareness programmes on the risk of rabies from wild animals and the need for immunising domestic animals will be undertaken among the public and animal owners in forest fringes, the official said.