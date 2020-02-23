Folk arts festival gets under way

KOCHI

23 February 2020 00:52 IST

Utsavam arts fest of Kerala’s unique art forms organised by the Tourism Department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) got under way at Durbar Hall here on Saturday, with Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurating it.

Mr. Eden, along with T.J. Vinod, MLA, also flagged off a city bus tour by the DTPC.

Over the next week, till February 28, as many as 250 artistes will showcase a range of folk and ritual art forms at Durbar Hall ground and the Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi. There will be Theyyattu, Kolkali, Koodiyattam, leather puppetry, Chembavettam, Bhadrakali Kolam, Padayani, Poorakkali, Seethakkali, Parayan thullal, Theyyam, Kurathiyattam, Villupattu, Thottampattu, Garudan parava, Kakkarissi theatre, Mudiyettu, Vattamudivela, Kummattikkali, Kathaprasangam, Nangiarkoothu, and folk songs.

The performances, held every evening at 6, is open to all. For details, call 0484 - 2367334, 9847331200.