Focus on youth welfare, sanitation in annual Budgets of Maradu, Eloor

March 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has given focus to youth welfare in its Budget for the financial year 2023-24 presented at the council on Wednesday.

The Budget, presented by vice chairperson Resmy Sanil, showed an estimated revenue of ₹78.5 crore and expenditure of around ₹72.9 crore, with a deficit of ₹5.61 crore.

For the youth, the Budget included proposals such as career guidance classes, job fair, youth entrepreneur meet, and skill enhancement training. Monitoring squads will be deployed at the ward-level to check drug abuse among the youth. Besides, awareness sessions against drug menace will also be organised.

The other proposals include disaster management programmes and environment protection activities (₹25 lakh), fitness centres, cycle clubs, and tabs for Accredited Social Health Activists (₹55 lakh), and agriculture, animal husbandry, and insurance for farmers (₹25 lakh).

To promote source-level management of biodegradable waste, the Budget has proposed distribution of biogas, biobins (with 90% subsidy), and Thumboormuzhi and community bins and compost systems, with an allocation of ₹1.5 crore.

Eloor to focus on sanitation

The annual Budget of the Eloor municipality earmarked ₹1.7 crore for improving sanitation facilities. The allocation is part of efforts by the civic body to improve its sanitation and enhance source-level waste management initiatives.

The Budget, presented by vice chairperson Leela Babu, showed an expected revenue of ₹47.13 crore and expenditure of around ₹42.4 crore. Some projects that found mention in the Budget include total electrification, smart anganwadis, public toilets, Karma Sena for agricultural initiatives, and promotion of paddy cultivation in fallow land.

The projects that have been repeated in this year’s Budget include construction of municipal office, apartments for the homeless, shopping complex at Manjummel, and installation of CCTV at select locations.

