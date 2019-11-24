Kochi

Focus on waterways, says Minister

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan at the science expo organised by the Swadeshi Science Movement in Kochi on Saturday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan at the science expo organised by the Swadeshi Science Movement in Kochi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Saturday that the State government was focussing on elevating two-lane roads into four-lanes and four-lanes into six-lanes while not exploring the immense possibilities of developing its waterways.

“The State can improve its transportation facilities by developing waterways. Instead, we are talking about expansion of highways,” he said in his inaugural address at the Kerala Science Fest organised by Swadeshi Science Movement at Marine Drive.

Nov 24, 2019

