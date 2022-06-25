Focus on use of tech to meet health emergencies

Govt. to ensure availability of quality health professionals

Health Minister Veena George trying out a health device exhibited during the Health Tech summit in Kochi on Friday.

Health Minister Veena George said here on Friday that the State government was exploring medical technologies to promote fundamental research to ensure delivery of public services that help in meeting health care exigencies. Steps are being taken to ensure availability of quality professionals, she said after inaugurating the Health Tech Summit 2022 here.

The Minister said the State had taken effective measures to tackle the pandemic from the beginning. “The experience gained in the fight against Nipah had helped us considerably,” she added.

Rajan N. Khobragade, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said KFON (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) has been enabling radical advancements in digitisation of the State’s health sector. “Healthtech start-ups must make full use of the favourable conditions,” he said in a release.

Digital Health Mission Director K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said the use of algorithms and analytics would enable a technological leap in the health sector. The event was organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Department of Health and Caritas Hospital.